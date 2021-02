El jefe de manejo de emergencias de Florida, Jared Moskowitz, se retira

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, , right, speaks during a news conference alongside Lt. Governor Jeanette Nunez, center, and Jared Moskowitz, Director of Florida’s Division of Emergency Management, Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. DeSantis spoke at the stadium where the National Guard opened a coronavirus drive-thru testing site. On Sunday, they were only testing first responders. On Monday, they planned to expand it to people at least 65 years old who are showing symptoms of the illness. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)