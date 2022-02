Commander, el cachorro de Biden, debutará en televisión durante el “Puppy Bowl”

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A national physicians group is suing Elon Musk's Neuralink over its brain chip production and the harm they allege it has caused the macaque monkeys used in testing the technology at the University of California, Davis.

The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM) is alleging that, using taxpayer dollars, Neuralink's experimental technology and testing at UC Davis led to the monkeys suffering severe health issues, and death, thanks to implanted electrodes in their brains. Neuralink manufactured the chips for the brand's "brain-machine interface."