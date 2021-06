El gobernador Abbott dice que compartirá los planes la próxima semana para que Texas construya un muro a lo largo de la frontera con México

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) - When Fabian Rojas took his parent's 10-year old Maltese-Yorkie mix, Kiwi, to the All Pet Care Animal Clinic in Clearwater, the dog was fine. But by the end of the day, he was dead. Kiwi was one of two dogs that died as a result of what happened at the clinic that day.

The clinic had a fire outside and employees scrambled to get the pets out to safety. One of the workers called Rojas.