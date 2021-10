El FBI publica video de la cámara corporal del fugitivo de Lakeland buscado por agredir a la policía durante disturbios en el Capitolio

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In new court filings related to their bankruptcy case, the owner of embattled Olympus Pools, James Staten, and his wife Alexis Staten, asked the court to reexamine the "extent, validity and priority" of a lien placed on their property by one of the Statens creditors.

The business shut down in July following months of investigation by Better Call Behnken.