El ex jefe de defensa Mattis critica a Trump por dividir a los estadounidenses: "Ni siquiera pretende intentarlo"

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 13: Former U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis (C) arrives for a closed intelligence briefing at the U.S. Capitol with members of the House of Representatives December 13, 2018 in Washington, DC. Mattis and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo briefed House members on the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)