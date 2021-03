El Dr. Fauci presenta su modelo del coronavirus al Smithsonian

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the president, holds his personal 3D model of the COVID-19 virus that he is donating to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History. Fauci presented the donation Tuesday night in a virtual ceremony honoring him with the museum’s Great Americans Medal. (Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History via AP)