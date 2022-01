Economía de México entra en recesión técnica

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - A four-day workweek pilot program is headed to the United Kingdom as many workers in the U.S. wonder if something similar could work here in the United States during the "Great Resignation."

According to Bloomberg, a four-day workweek is launching in the UK. The outlet reports the pilot program will begin in June with about 30 companies signed up for the trial, as of Jan. 18. The trial run will last for six months.