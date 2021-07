Dos cubanos detenidos en manifestaciones en Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- It's back - and we love it! Saharan dust is stretching across the Atlantic, which lowers our potential for tropical development.

Saharan dust starts over the Sahara Desert of Africa as a large area of dry, dusty air. The layer, or mass of air, can get caught up in atmospheric winds and travel great distances - often crossing the Atlantic Ocean during the early parts of summer.