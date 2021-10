Dog the Bounty Hunter está supuestamente lesionado, suspende búsqueda de Brian Laundrie

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County Sheriff's Office detectives charged a Lake Wales man Friday in the September murder of a Kissimmee man, according to the sheriff's office.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Javorice Tramel, 21, of Lake Wales met Tyrell Bell, 21, of Kissimmee at Tramel's home at around 12:48 a.m. on Sept. 14. Deputies said the two men had been communicating through phone calls, texts, and social media messages before meeting in person.