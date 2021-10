Detienen a estudiante tras tiroteo en escuela de Texas

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Year-over-year data shows violent crime in St. Petersburg is down, but homicides have gone up from 2020 to 2021, at least as far as August. A report from the St. Petersburg Police Department showed that homicides were up 140% compared to 2020.

In the past week, there were two homicides in St. Petersburg, but while the homicide rate in the city is up compared to last year, nearly all other types of crime in the Part I report are all down, some more significantly than others. Part I crimes are defined as "serious crimes" according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.