Despliegue militar en sur de Chile por estado de emergencia

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The man accused of murdering three people in Davenport at the beginning of October now faces a grand jury indictment for attempted murder and three counts of first-degree murder.

Shaun Paul Runyon, 39, was in Polk County working for J&B Electric, Inc., a Pennsylvania electric company, at Publix Supermarket's corporate office, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.