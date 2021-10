DeSantis y Trump subestiman posible enfrentamiento primario

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - While theme park events in the Tampa Bay area are highly attended around the holidays, there are other events - without the large price tag - that you and your family can attend to celebrate the fun of the season, no matter what level of "spooky" you enjoy.

From haunted walking tours in a historic area of Tampa, to a more family-friendly event on the Riverwalk during the holiday itself, many are looking forward to Halloween after the cancellation of many things last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.