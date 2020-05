Yankees y Mets llevarán a cabo entrenamientos de primavera en Florida tras un posible regreso

FILE – In this Feb. 29, 2020, file photo, New York Yankees’ Gerrit Cole delivers a pitch during the third inning of the team’s spring training baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Tampa, Fla. The Yankees were set to play in Houston next weekend if not for the coronavirus pandemic. Strikeout pitcher Cole won 35 games the past two years with the Astros before a record $324 million, nine-year free agent deal with New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)