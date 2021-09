“Un sueño hecho realidad” Defensor de St. Pete Beach invitado al campamento de prospectos de los Lightning

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — The family of a missing North Port woman issued a newly-released statement Tuesday asking for her fiancé to cooperate with the investigation into her disappearance.

Gabby Petito, 22, went missing during a cross-country trip with her fiancé in her van. Her family believes that she was last seen with her fiancé in the Grand Teton-Yellowstone area.