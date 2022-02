Tite dejará selección de Brasil tras Mundial de Qatar

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County woman became Florida's latest millionaire after she claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.

Nellie Lumpkin, 66, of St. Petersburg, chose to receive her million-dollar top prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000, according to the Florida Lottery.