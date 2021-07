‘Tan emotivo’: Familias de Tampa Bay ven desde lejos cómo sus seres queridos compiten por las medallas olímpicas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Electric Company filed a request to the Florida Public Service Commission in April asking for an increase in their base rates, according to a release from the PSC. Based on estimates provided by the Commission, your bill could go up about $25, based on how much power you use.

According to documents released by PSC for public view, the following usage and rate changes would take effect in 2022, should the proposal pass: