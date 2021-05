“Solo va a mejorar” Nikita Kucherov registra 3 puntos en su primer juego desde la final de la Copa Stanley 2020

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10/AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo released a financial disclosure form on Monday. It reports the governor's federal adjusted gross income, state tax information, and breaks down the proceeds from his pandemic leadership book, "American Crisis."

For federal income tax information, Cuomo says that his adjusted gross income was $3,593,343, and that his total tax burden was $1,225,444. That's a roughly 34% effective tax rate, though the Governor's Office said it's 37%.