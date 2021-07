Simone Biles se retira de la final individual de los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The mother of alleged murder victim two-year-old Wilder McDaniel has been indicted by a Wichita County grand jury for one count of child abandonment and endangerment and one count of tampering with evidence.

The indictments were filed for record on Thursday, July 22, 2021. To read the full redacted indictment click here.