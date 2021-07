Simone Biles recibe un gran apoyo en las redes sociales de los atletas olímpicos del pasado y del presente

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Recently, WFLA posted a list of 8 places detailing where you can score a good Cuban sandwich in Tampa. We received so many responses from our viewers across the entire Tampa Bay area that we wanted to put together a second list of where to stop if you need one of the area's staple sandwiches for lunch or dinner.

Whether you argue if the origins of the sandwich are in Tampa or Miami, the delicious blend of ham, salami, roast pork, cheese, pickles and mustard on delicious Cuban bread sure hits the spot here in Tampa Bay!