Según los informes, Sha'Carri Richardson no pasa la prueba de drogas, lo que pone en peligro la oferta de los Juegos Olímpicos

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge on Thursday ordered the release of a woman who has spent 3 1/2 years in a state mental health facility after being convicted of stabbing her classmate to please the Slender Man character.

Anissa Weier, 19, was sentenced to 25 years at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute in December 2017. She argued in a petition for conditional release that she's no longer a threat to anyone.