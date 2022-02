¿Se quedará Tom Brady en la Bahía de Tampa después de su retiro?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- A speed skater from Florida will be one of two flagbearers representing United States athletes at this week's opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Team USA announced Wednesday that Brittany Bowe, who is from Ocala, will act as flagbearer at Friday's ceremony and walk on behalf of bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor, who is in COVID-19 isolation. Team USA athletes voted for Meyers Taylor and curler John Shuster to be flagbearers. Bowe was the runner up in that vote.