Revelan cómo murió Katie Meyer, la jugadora de fútbol de Stanford

Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States today is more than a quarter of a million dollars with a mortgage, and $167,000 without one. Meanwhile, the median monthly housing cost for a home with a mortgage is $1,558 and $490 without a mortgage.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Florida using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of January 2021. Listings and images are from realtor.com.