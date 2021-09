“Punts for Pups” programa creado por el jugador de los Bucs Bradley Pinion, la esposa cubre 6 tarifas de adopción para perros durante la semana 1

HAMDEN, Conn. (WWLP) – A poll from Quinnipiac University shows approval for President Joe Biden has dipped among surveyed Americans due to his handling of multiple important issues.

According to a Quinnipiac statement, the poll numbers show that only 42% of those surveyed approve of how Biden is handling the job of president overall, with 50% disapproving. Broken up into party affiliation, 91% of Republicans surveyed disapprove, while 88% of Democrats approve. Among independent voters, 52% disapprove of the president's handling of major issues.