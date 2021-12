Puerto Rico suspende su liga de béisbol por COVID-19

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - The deadline to file petitions against a permit for what some consider a dangerous option to drain Piney Point came and went without any objectors, clearing a key hurdle for drilling to start for an injection well.

A March breach in the defunct facility's southern fertilizer stack prompted the state to allow more than 200 million gallons of wastewater to be discharged into the bay last Spring.