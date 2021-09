“¿Puede Tom Brady jugar hasta los 50?” Gronk, y Brady vuelve a responder las preguntas de los fanáticos en cortos episódicos

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - The last time Richard Crook could move without a wheel chair, he was riding his bike on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard in Tampa.

"It's hard to think about," Crook said. "I still fight it every day."

That was 13 years ago.

"I don't remember any honks, horns, screeches of tires," Crook said. "Nothing."

32 days later, Crook, now 63, woke in the hospital. He has been in a wheelchair ever since.