Pfizer y BioNTech donarán vacunas de COVID-19 para atletas olímpicos

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday with the head of the Department of Economic Opportunity, which oversees Florida's unemployment system.

According to a brief news release from the governor's office, DeSantis and DEO Executive Director Dane Eagle will speak in Panama City Beach at 11:15 a.m. ET. The governor was in West Palm Beach Thursday morning signing an election bill into law during an event that was closed to local journalists.