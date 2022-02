Patinador ruso se disculpa por mostrar el dedo medio tras victoria sobre EE.UU.

HOUSTON (KIAH) – A 9-year-old girl is dead after a man who was robbed at an ATM opened fire to stop his attacker and hit the child instead, Houston police said.

At about 9:45 p.m. at a Chase bank in southwest Houston, the man who had been robbed took out his gun and began shooting as the robbery suspect ran away. One of the bullets hit a pickup truck carrying a family of five, including the 9-year-old girl, who was later identified as Arlene Alvarez.