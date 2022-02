TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Louisiana police department is making headlines for a post made to Facebook encouraging residents to turn in their ex's for valentines day if they have an outstanding warrant.

In the post, the Lake Arthur Police Department wrote the "Valentine's Day Special" includes a set of "limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in luxurious accommodations and professional glamour shots that will be posted online for all to enjoy."