Oscar de la Hoya anuncia que tiene COVID-19, no participará en próxima pelea

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - Polk County commissioners are set to vote Tuesday on whether or not to send a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis that would ask him to make drugs, such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, widely available to residents in hopes of providing what one commissioner calls possible live-saving therapeutics against COVID-19.

8 On Your Side obtained a draft of the letter, written by Commissioner Neil Combee, Friday afternoon. It states, in part, "We are hearing from many of our citizens that larger hospital chains and some pharmacies are refusing to prescribe safe and effective therapeutics like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin... When a citizen is facing a potentially life-threatening case of COVID-19, he or she should receive the 'right to try' potentially life-saving therapeutics."