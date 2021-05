Nueva York suspende a Bob Baffert en espera de la investigación del Derby de Kentucky antes de Belmont Stakes

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida lawyer who is known for feuding with Republican Gov. Ron. DeSantis has a new target and a new message.

A political action committee called "Remove Ron" flew a banner that read, "Tick Tock Matt Gaetz" over the Orlando Federal Courthouse on Monday during Joel Greenberg's federal court hearing. Attorney Daniel Uhlfelder is the chairman of "Remove Ron" and is known for dressing up as the Grim Reaper to protest Florida reopening its beaches last year during the coronavirus pandemic.