MLS reanudará su temporada con torneo en Florida a partir del 8 de julio

In this Oct. 19, 2019, file photo, Atlanta United defender Jeff Larentowicz, left, and New England Revolution midfielder Scott Caldwell battle for a header during round one of an MLS Cup playoff soccer game in Atlanta. Atlanta United veteran defender Jeff Larentowicz, who serves as an executive board member for the players union, said Thursday, June 4, 2020, he has safety concerns about an agreement announced Wednesday for a MLS tournament in Orlando in July. He is worried about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and said “We play a contact sport and the virus is a serious thing that puts us all in danger.” (AP Photo/John Amis, File)