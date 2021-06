MLB enfrenta una demanda de $100 millones después de retirar el Juego de Estrellas de Atlanta

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization allowed the media to get a second glance at the organized team activities happening outside on the practice fields at the team facility on Tuesday morning. That practice looked strikingly similar to the first practice.

"I am really pleased with the guys coming back in in good shape," Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said, "and the competitive mistakes are not happening so it is a good thing. This is a bright group and they bring good intensity to practice. I would rather say, 'Whoa!' than 'Sic 'em!' and slow them down a little bit."