México tiene esperanza por tener afición en la eliminatoria

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- We topper out in the mid 70s today with building clouds this evening. Tonight the skies will cloudy and temperatures are cooling down. Expect a few showers overnight, but not everyone will see rain. The showers are ahead of a cold front that will cool us down tomorrow and Friday.

Expect cloudier skies overnight and temperatures turning cool. Overnight lows will get down into the mid to upper 50s as a cold front pushes through overnight.