México recibirá a EEUU en el Azteca el 24 de marzo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - NOAA released satellite images the GOES satellite captured of a giant solar flare earlier this week. They are technically called Coronal Mass Ejections (CME) and it is a violent eruption of plasma from the sun out into the atmosphere.

Luckily this huge CME wasn't in the direction of Earth, so we will not see any effect from it. Larger CMEs towards earth can disrupt radio frequencies and some electronic equipment.