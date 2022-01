Los boletos para el juego de entrenamiento de primavera de los Rays saldrán a la venta el lunes a las 10 a.m.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Road improvements being made to U.S. 301 in Riverview will cause some road closures starting Friday, Jan. 21.

Florida Department of Transportation will start replacing the asphalt pavement with durable concrete at the intersection of U.S. 301 and Progress Boulevard/Bloomingdale Avenue on Friday, Jan. 21. The road closures will be implemented Friday night at 11:59 p.m.