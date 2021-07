Las gimnastas estadounidenses llegan a Tokio para los Juegos Olímpicos

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Three Tampa Bay men are among a group of 16 members of a white supremacist gang who were recently indicted for violent crimes in aid of racketeering, federal officials say.

According to acting U.S. Attorney Karin Hoppmann for the Middle District of Florida, the men were members of Unforgiven, a racketeering enterprise engaged in acts of murder, violence, kidnapping, robbery, obstruction of justice and other offenses.