La estrella de los Lightning, Kucherov, se prepara para regresar de una lesión

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - The legacy of Sergeant Brian LaVigne will now be carried on by one of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office's new K9s.

K9 Roy is named for the late sergeant who was killed in the line of duty last year. Together with the LaVigne family, HCSO's K9 unit named Roy after Sergeant LaVigne's middle name. K9 Roy's handler is Deputy Sarah Ernstes, who has been with the agency since 2011 and is a close family friend of the Lavigne's.