Keyshawn Johnson, exjugador de los Bucs, dice que su hija murió

FILE – In this March 6, 2014, file photo, former NFL and Southern California receiver Keyshawn Johnson appears during the Clemson NCAA college football pro day in Clemson, S.C. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says Johnson has been arrested after a report of a domestic dispute. A Sheriff’s Department statement says deputies responded to a residence in Calabasas at 12:48 a.m. Monday, April 21, 2014, and determined the resident, subsequently identified as Johnson, and his ex-girlfriend were involved in a domestic dispute, and the resident was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt, File)