Informes: SEC Football adopta un calendario de 10 juegos, solo para conferencias

In this Nov. 9, 2019, file photo, Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a 15-yard pass reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, in Gainesville, Fla. Pitts was selected to The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)