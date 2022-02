Gracias Tom Brady: los momentos emocionantes del jugador en Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Online dealer Carvana - under fire for breaking Florida law by failing to deliver titles to customers within 30 days of purchase - won't have to worry about state officials yanking its dealer license. At least not right now.

Better Call Behnken obtained an email sent to Carvana by a director at the The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, in which the director says, "the department has determined not to proceed with administrative action with respect to Carvana’s dealer license at this point based on the significant progress Carvana has made to submit delinquent applications for title and the changes the company has made to their customer service and business practices."