Gisele Bündchen comparte mensaje después de que Tom Brady anunciara su retiro

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Housing continues to dominate the conversation as prices across the U.S. continue to rise. In Florida, where popular movers' markets are seeing huge price jumps, the state legislature is weighing a potential change to how tenants can pay to move.

Normally, renters have to pay a security deposit, plus a first month's rent. As affordable housing continues to be a challenge to Floridians, particularly as more people move to the state, one bill would allow landlords and tenants to pay a monthly security fee instead of a security deposit, removing some of the high start-up costs to renters looking for a new place to live.