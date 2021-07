Futbolistas se arrodillan para iniciar una nueva era de activismo olímpico

WILDWOOD, Mo. (KTVI) -- Chris Suljak was mowing his backyard and cutting down tree limbs when he saw something you don't find in Missouri very often.

"Usually, when I come down here, I hear about 15 to 20 bullfrogs jump in the water. First off, it was dead silent," Suljak said. "I hear something on the shore, and I started to hear a noise. I went around and all I heard was a splash, a tail go in the water and I saw a pretty good size tail."

What he saw was an alligator. Suljak said his stepdaughter heard him scream an expletive and asked if he was okay.

"I said, 'No, I just saw an alligator,' and she started laughing," he said. "So needless to say, everyone started running down here."