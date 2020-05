Futbolista turco confiesa haber matado a su hijo en el hospital

In this undated but recent photograph, footballer Cevher Toktas, 32, is seen prior to a soccer match in the northwestern province of Bursa, Turkey. Turkish authorities have arrested a former top-tier soccer player who confessed to killing his 5-year-old son while the boy was being treated in hospital on suspicion of a COVID-19 infection. Cevher Toktas handed himself in to police and confessed to having smothered his son with a pillow on Monday, May 4 2020. (DHA via AP)