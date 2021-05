Fiscalía agrava cargos contra imputados por muerte Diego Armando Maradona

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - Steve Milligan founded Loaded Cannon Distillery in Lakewood Ranch about two years ago. He says 2020 proved to be a tough year for everyone, especially our first responders.

Loaded Cannon Distillery is getting ready to unveil its newest line of spirits honoring frontline heroes. EMTs, nurses, police, firefighters will get partial proceeds from each bottle sold.