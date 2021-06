Estudiante de Hillsborough High School rompe el récord de Usain Bolt en la carrera de 200 metros

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - Pinellas County prosecutors said a drunken boater killed Robert Krysztofowicz as he rode a jet ski on labor day weekend in 2019. Now, nearly two years later, the victim's family says they're still fighting for justice.

"It was devastating to lose him. I think about him every single day and miss him every single day too," said Emily Krysztofowicz, daughter of Rob Krysztofowicz.