'Estaba aterrorizada', dice mujer de la noche con Bauer de los Dodgers

(NBC News) — An animal trainer who was attacked by an alligator during a child’s birthday celebration in Utah over the weekend was saved in a bold rescue, with a bystander leaping onto the reptile’s back and helping subdue the animal.

The trainer, Lindsay Bull, told NBC affiliate KSL she was feeding the 8 1/2-foot male alligator at Scales and Tails in suburban Salt Lake City, the educational and entertainment company where she’s worked for nearly four years, when the attack occurred Saturday.