Espectáculo de fuegos artificiales dio inicio a los Juegos Olímpicos de Beijing

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - A Florida man will not face charges after deputies shot and killed a Malayan tiger after he stuck his arm into a tiger enclosure at the Naples Zoo.

"It has been concluded that there are no applicable existing laws with which to charge Mr. River Rosenquist for his irresponsible acts that ultimately caused the death of Eko the tiger," The Collier County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.