Encuentran sin vida a estrella de fútbol femenino de la Universidad de Stanford en el campus

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — While Florida has only 11% of the total acreage that grows strawberries in the U.S., we're the only place that can do so in the winter! The rest of the year they are grown in California, Washington State, the northeast and in North Carolina.

During the winter, the area surrounding Plant City has the ideal temperature range to produce massive amounts of strawberries. The climate needs to range from 50 degrees overnight and up to 80 degrees during the day.