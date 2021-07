El episodio final de “Quest for the Stanley Cup” destaca la victoria y celebración de los Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- A total of 45,603 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Florida from July 9 to July 15 - nearly double the amount reported over the previous week, according to data from the Florida Department of Health.

As delta variant cases surge and Florida has outright blocked local options for mask mandates and virus restrictions, the positivity rate for new cases rose by nearly 4% - going from 7.8% reported July 2 through July 8 to 11.5% from July 9 through July 15.