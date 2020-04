El entrenador de rendimiento deportivo de la Academia IMG comparte desafíos y un mayor papel en la preparación de atletas para la NFL en medio de la pandemia de COVID-19

a dynamic duo in the Tampa Bay area joined together to donate $50,000 to Metropolitan Ministries Video

NewsChannel 8 at 5:00 p.m. Video

Amazon delivery driver accused of burglarizing unlocked cars along Clearwater route Video

Amazon delivery driver accused of stealing from unlocked cars along Clearwater route Video

Coronavirus concerns: Is now the right time to buy a home? Video

Manatee commissioners vote to rescind curfew Video

Manatee County leaders lift curfew Video

COVID-19 creativity: At-home lesson plans for parents and kids Video

Florida coronavirus: More than 800 dead, 4,000 hospitalized Video

Tuesday Midday Forecast Video